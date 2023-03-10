LeFlore County weather 3-10-2023

Partly cloudy skies during the day Friday with clouds increasing overnight.

The high is forecast to be 62 degrees with a low of 45.

Sunrise is 6:38 a.m. Sunset is 6:21 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 10 are a high of 63 and low of 34.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of in 82 in 1974. The record low was 19 in 1983.

Thursday’s high was 55 with a low of 39. A total of .18 inches of precipitation was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 4.70 inches. Average rainfall for March is 5.40 inches.

Last year on this date, the high was 63 and the low was 30.

