LeFlore County calendar 3-10-2023

Friday

Graveside service for Harrell Franklin Followell

High school basketball: Class 2A state tournament at OKC Fairgrounds Arena: Howe girls vs. Pawhuska 1:30 p.m.; Pocola boys vs. Dale 7:30 p.m.

High school baseball: Van Buren at Wister; Howe at Poteau; Webbers Falls at Pocola.

