Class 2A state tournaments resume Friday

The Class 2A state basketball tournaments resume Friday with two LeFlore County teams in competition for a state championship.

All the semifinal games will be played at the State Fairgrounds.

Class 2A girls bracket

Howe’s girls (24-6 and ranked eighth) play Pawhuska (#12 and 26-4) at 1:30 p.m.

Howe pulled away late to defeat Warner, 64-43, in the opening round while Pawhuska pounded Preston, 56-30. The winner of Friday’s semifinals plays the Amber-Pocasset and Dale winner 11:45 a.m. Saturday for the state championship

Class 2A boys bracket

Pocola’s boys (22-8 and eighth) has a tough foe in top-ranked Dale (30-0) at 7:30 p.m.

In Tuesday’s opening round, Pocola edged Hennessey, 40-39, while Dale took down another LeFlore County team, Wister, 84-46. The winner advances to play the Oklahoma Christian Academy and Preston winner 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game.

