Service planned for Alan Butler

CAMERON – Funeral service for Alan Butler, 64, of Cameron is 10 a.m. Monday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Reverend Bryan Fouts officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.He was born March 8, 1958 in San Jose, California to Alma Lee (Stacy) Butler and Eulice Eugene Butler and passed away March 7, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

