Obituary for Brian Fasette

Memorial service for Brian Duane Fassette, 76, of Poteau is 1 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Sept. 30, 1946 in Ridgway, Pennsylvania to Phyllis (Golden) Fassete and Leonard Fassette and passed away March 6, 2023 in Hartford, Arkansas.

