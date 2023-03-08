Two county teams win openers at state

Two of the three LeFlore County teams that qualified for the state tournament won their openers Tuesday in the Class 2A state tournament at the Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

Howe’s girls crushed Warner, 64-43, to advance to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal game Friday against Pawhuska.

The two LeFlore County boys’ teams in the tournament split their games. Pocola edged fourth-ranked Hennessey 40-39 in an earlier game before Wister lost to top-ranked Dale, 84-46.

The Pocola boys advance to face Dale 7:30 p.m. Friday, also at the Fairgrounds Arena.

