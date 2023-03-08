Program planned on Dawes Roll

The Poteau Valley Genealogical Society will host a program on understanding the Dawes Roll April 6 at 6 p.m. in the Patrick Lynch Public Library.

Jessica Hooser, who is with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Genealogy and Research Department, will talk about the history of the Dawes Roll and how the Dawes Commission was created, the application process and what became of Indian Territory.

If you are researching your Native American ancestry and would like to know more on how your ancestor(s) received their roll number, this program is for you. The Dawes Commission issued roll numbers to the Five Civilized Tribes: Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Creek and Seminole.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com or our daily newsletter, please subscribe and receive our daily newsletter and the weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com.