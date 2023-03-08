Poteau completes sweep of Savages

POTEAU – Poteau completed a two-day sweep of Broken Bow in high school baseball Tuesday with an 11-0 win over the Savages, one day after the Pirates took the first game, also 11-0.

Poteau, now 3-0, scored all 11 runs in the second inning and finished the game by run-rule.

