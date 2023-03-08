Obituary for Harrell Followell

POTEAU — Graveside service for Harrell Franklin Followell, 90, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born July 14, 1932 in Poteau to Dennie (Farmer) Followell and Clyde Followell and passed away March 6, 2023 in Poteau.

