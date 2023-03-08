Marijuana vote goes down in flames

Both the majority of Oklahoma and LeFlore County voters said the time is not right for residents to have the legal right to have recreational marijuana in Tuesday’s statewide election.

The proposal failed in Oklahoma, 349,121 (61.6 percent) to 216,883 (38.2 percent). LeFlore County voters were also against it, voting 4,159 (70.2 percent) against it and 1,764 (1,764 percent) in favor of it, in a light turnout for a county of around 50,000 people.

Supporters said approving the measure would increase taxes in Oklahoma and bring in more revenue for schools, among other items. Oklahoma did legalize medical marijuana.

