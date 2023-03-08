LeFlore County weather 3-8-2023

Cloudy skies with rain expected for Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 59 degrees with a low of 49.

Sunrise is 6:38 a.m. Sunset is 6:19 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 8 are a high of 62 and low of 34.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of in 82 in 1974. The record low was 14 in 1971.

Monday’s high was 79 with a low of 50.

Last year on this date, the high was 44 and the low was 28.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com or our daily newsletter, please subscribe and receive our daily newsletter and the weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.