| logout
LeFlore County scoreboard 3-7-2023
Basketball
Class 2A state tournament
Girls
Howe 64, Warner 43
Boys
Dale 84, Wister 46
Pocola 40, Hennessey 30
Baseball
Webbers Falls 15, Arkoma 2
Smithville 9, Cameron 1
Vian 12, LeFlore 3
Panama 12, Clayton/Moyers 3
Poteau 11, Broken Bow 0
Slow pitch softball
Heavener 12, Clayton 0
Cameron 13, Gans 3
Cameron 25, McCurtain 5
Whitesboro 25, LeFlore 2
Talihina 7, Wilburton 2
If you enjoy heavenerledger.com or our daily newsletter, please subscribe and receive our daily newsletter and the weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.