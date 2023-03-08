LeFlore County calendar 3-8-2023

Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Get more

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school baseball: Wright City at Heavener; Wister at Cameron; Idabel at Poteau; Spiro at Oktaha; Pocola at Eufaula; Warner at Panama

High school soccer: Heavener at Sallisaw

High school track: Heavener at Mena

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Friday

High school basketball: Class 2A state tournament at OKC Fairgrounds Arena: Howe girls vs. Pawhuska 1:30 p.m.; Pocola boys vs. Dale 7:30 p.m.

High school baseball: Van Buren at Wister; Howe at Poteau; Webbers Falls at Pocola

Saturday

Funeral service for Beverly Ruth Archey

High school baseball: Poteau at Stilwell; Spiro, Prairie Grove at Vian; Howe at Wister

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school baseball: Eufaula at Heavener; Howe at Wister; Spiro at Roland; Quinton, Weleetka at Bokoshe; Hackett at Pocola; Panama vs. McAlester at Broken Bow Festival

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school baseball: Wister at Oktaha; Howe at Cameron; Roland at Spiro; Porum at Pocola; Panama vs. Valliant at Broken Bow Festival