Lady Wolves crush Clayton



Heavener’s slow pitch softball team jumped ahead early and downed Clayton, 12-0, Tuesday in the Lady Wolves’ home opener.

Heavener was originally scheduled to play Broken Bow, but the game was postponed by Broken Bow.

Against Clayton, Heavener jumped ahead, 4-0, in the first inning and ended the game in the third inning as the Lady Wolves improved to 2-0.

