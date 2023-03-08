Heavener drops pair to Keys

Keys swept a doubleheader from Heavener in high school baseball Tuesday afternoon.

Keys took the opener, 11-2, before completing the sweep with a 12-2 victory in the nightcap.

Heavener is 0-3 and is scheduled to host Wright City 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wolves’ home opener.

