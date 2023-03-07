Obituary for Beverly Archey

Funeral service for Beverly Ruth Archey, 84, of Shady Point is 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Assembly in Poteau with Reverend Tim Painter and Jim Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Knothole Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

She was born Nov. 21, 1938 in Poteau to Ruth Woodrow (Miller) Fullen and Dewey Ray Fullen and passed away March 7, 2023 in Shady Point.

Survivors include her daughters Rhonda Barnett and husband Michael, Charlotte Perkins and husband Richie; sons Rusty Archey and wife Darla, and Quint Archey; brother Larry Fullen and wife Annie; 13 grandchildren, Cherlyn, Russell, Kayla, Erin, Shanna, Lance, Jayme, Hunter, Addison, Sayer, Blake, Chase, and Little Hunter, 17 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jiggs Archey; her son, Shannon Archey; daughter, Chire Ann Archey; sister, Jo Martin; and brothers Ron Fullen and Jack Fullen.