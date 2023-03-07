LeFlore County weather 3-7-2023

Partly cloudy skies early with clouds increasing during the afternoon and a chance of rain late for Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 69 degrees with a low of 49.

Sunrise is 6:39 a.m. Sunset is 6:19 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 7 are a high of 62 and low of 33.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of in 80 in 1980. The record low was 18 in 1982.

Monday’s high was 79 with a low of 50.

Last year on this date, the high was 44 and the low was 26.

