LeFlore County calendar 3-7-2023
Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school baseball: Heavener at Keys; Spiro at Henryetta; Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Cameron at Smithville; Vian at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Panama
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school baseball: Wright City at Heavener; Wister at Cameron; Idabel at Poteau; Spiro at Oktaha; Pocola at Eufaula; Warner at Panama
High school soccer: Heavener at Sallisaw
High school track: Heavener at Mena
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Friday
High school baseball: Van Buren at Wister; Howe at Poteau; Webbers Falls at Pocola
Saturday
High school baseball: Poteau at Stilwell; Spiro, Prairie Grove at Vian; Howe at Wister
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school baseball: Eufaula at Heavener; Howe at Wister; Spiro at Roland; Quinton, Weleetka at Bokoshe; Hackett at Pocola; Panama vs. McAlester at Broken Bow Festival.