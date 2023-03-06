Obituary for Iris L. Stowers

Iris L. Stowers was born June 17, 1944 in Delano, California to Ira Preston Galvin and Edna Alene (Pearson) Galvin and passed away March 2, 2023 in Lima, Ohio.

She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Bakersfield, California.

Surviving family members are her daughters Karen Hardin and husband Ron of Poteau, Shelly Fink and husband Adrian of Bakersfield, Gina Mears and wife Michele of Tacoma, Washington, and Kari Stowers and boyfriend Chris Geisel of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren Brady Hardin and wife Lana of Heavener, Blake Hardin and wife Rachel of Heavener, Brock Hardin and wife Brenn of Heavener, Benjamin Hardin and wife Jana of Tucson Arizona, Kristen Vassalotti and husband Jason of Loxahatchee, Florida, Alyssa Crow and husband Dan of Sanger, California, Shelbi Hahn and husband Leonard of Petersburg, Virginia, Jayci Bolender and fiancé Nick Frazier of Springfield, Missouri, Bryce Bolender of Idaho, and Hunter Redfeirn; brothers Jay Lightsey and wife Effie of Redding, California, Kenneth Galvin and wife Norma of Cridersville, Ohio; sister Joann Burleson and husband Jim of Perris, California; 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Merle Lightsey.