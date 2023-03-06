Brackets released for 2A state tournaments

The OSSAA released the brackets for the state tournaments Sunday.

Three LeFlore County teams made the tournament as area consolation champions.

For the girls, Howe, opens the tournament against Warner 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairgrounds. The eighth-ranked Lady Lions are 23-6 on the season. Warner is 22-4 and ranked sixth.

The two county boys teams to make the tournament were in the championship game of the LeFlore County Tournament in January, which Pocola won by defeating Wister.

Wister is opening its first state tournament in over 80 years by playing Dale 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Fairgrounds. The Wildcats are 22-6 and ranked 19th. Top-ranked Dale is 29-0.

Pocola takes on Hennessey 9 a.m. at the Fairgrounds. Pocola is 21-7 and ranked eighth while Hennessey is 23-3 and ranked fourth.

If Wister and Pocola win their openers, the two county teams would be matched up in the semifinals 7:30 p.m. Friday.

