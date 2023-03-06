Bible verse of the day 3-6-2023

Bible verse of the day for Monday.

So that there should be no division in the body, but that its parts should have equal concern for each other. If one part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it. Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is a part of it.

1 Corinthians 12:25-27

If you enjoy our websites or daily newsletter, please subscribe and receive our daily newsletter and the weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.