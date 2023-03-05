Private family services for Wanda Peters held

Private family services for Wanda Peters, 86 of Spiro were held at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She was born July 25, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Irene (Reddicks) Bolt and J.T. Newby and passed away March 1, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors were her husband, Harold Peters; sons Eddie Franklin and Mark Franklin; sisters Pat, Debbie, Shelia and Phyllis; three grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, J.T. Newby; mother and stepfather Irene and Alfred Bolt; and two sons Little Johnny Franklin and Alan Franklin.

