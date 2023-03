Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 74 degrees with a low of 57.

Sunrise is 6:43 a.m. Sunset is 6:16 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 5 are a high of 61 and low of 33.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of in 78 in 1974. The record low was 12 in 19781.

Last year on this date, the high was 68 and the low was 55.

