LeFlore County calendar 3-5-2023
Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Illene Plummer
Funeral service for Ella Louise Gray
High school softball: Heavener at Keota
High school baseball: Wister at Red Oak; Henryetta at Spiro; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Panama at LeFlore
High school soccer: Heavener boys at Hilldale Tournament
Howe, Poteau city meetings
If you enjoy our websites or daily newsletter, please subscribe and receive our daily newsletter and the weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school softball: Broken Bow at Heavener
High school baseball: Heavener at Keys; Spiro at Henryetta; Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Cameron at Smithville; Vian at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Panama
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school basketball: Class 2A state tournaments TBA
High school baseball: Wright City at Heavener; Wister at Cameron; Idabel at Poteau; Spiro at Oktaha; Pocola at Eufaula; Warner at Panama
High school soccer: Heavener at Sallisaw
High school track: Heavener at Mena
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Friday
High school baseball: Van Buren at Wister; Howe at Poteau; Webbers Falls at Pocola
Saturday
High school baseball: Poteau at Stilwell; Spiro, Prairie Grove at Vian; Howe at Wister