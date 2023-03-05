LeFlore County calendar 3-5-2023

Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Illene Plummer

Funeral service for Ella Louise Gray

High school softball: Heavener at Keota

High school baseball: Wister at Red Oak; Henryetta at Spiro; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Panama at LeFlore

High school soccer: Heavener boys at Hilldale Tournament

Howe, Poteau city meetings

If you enjoy our websites or daily newsletter, please subscribe and receive our daily newsletter and the weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school softball: Broken Bow at Heavener

High school baseball: Heavener at Keys; Spiro at Henryetta; Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Cameron at Smithville; Vian at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Panama

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school basketball: Class 2A state tournaments TBA

High school baseball: Wright City at Heavener; Wister at Cameron; Idabel at Poteau; Spiro at Oktaha; Pocola at Eufaula; Warner at Panama

High school soccer: Heavener at Sallisaw

High school track: Heavener at Mena

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Friday

High school baseball: Van Buren at Wister; Howe at Poteau; Webbers Falls at Pocola

Saturday

High school baseball: Poteau at Stilwell; Spiro, Prairie Grove at Vian; Howe at Wister