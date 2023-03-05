Ledger/LCJ blog 3-5-2023



By CRAIG HALL

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ update for Sunday. For those of you keeping track, and just who the heck isn’t, this is the 61st day of 2023. There are 302 days left in the year.

Just so you know, we are LeFlore County based and owned. We cover county events, not other events outside of the county. If you appreciate that, please subscribe to our daily newsletter, which also includes our weekly e-edition, with down memory lane and weekly legals for only $5 per month or $50 a year. To subscribe, click the subscribe button on the top of heavenerledger.com.

Take a time out and listen to today’s podcast here: https://podcasts.captivate.fm/media/76d22dcb-86e5-43c4-9f2d-52aa2724db35/podcast-3-5-2023-converted.mp3

Please share this with anybody you think might be interested. If you don’t like it, let me know why and I will try and get Khloe to work harder next time.

Bible verse of the day for Sunday: For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.

–Matthew 18:20

Today’s encouraging quote: “The secret of getting ahead is getting started,” that was according to Mark Twain.

Here is today’s really bad joke: What’s big, gray and doesn’t matter? An irrelephant.

Saturday night was a much better night for the remaining LeFlore County basketball teams.

All three teams lost area championship games Friday, they all bounced back to win Saturday’s area consolation championships and advance to this week’s state tournament.

State tournament brackets will be produced later by the OSSAA.

Wister’s boys advanced to state for the first time in recent memory with a 52-47 win over Oktaha at Seminole.

Pocola’s boys made it two Class 2A county teams in the state tournament as the Indians pounded Rejoice Christian, 47-33, at Wilburton.

Howe’s girls also scheduled another trip to the state tournament as the Lady Lions defeated Oktaha for the third time out of four meetings this season as they won at Seminole, 72-66.

We had team pictures of the Howe girls and Pocola boys, but could not find one of the Wister boys when I was searching around 2:30 this morning. If you have a team photo of the Wildcats after their win Saturday, please email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Those were all big games, but in the biggest game Saturday, my Wolf Pup basketball team consisting of kindergartners and first graders were defeated in the first game of the end-of-season tournament by the dreaded Legends. None of our kids had played before this year, but the Little Wolves did improve and actually won a couple of games.

In today’s weather forecast, we will have mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 74 degrees with a low of 57.

Sunrise is 6:43 a.m. Sunset is 6:16 p.m.

Private family services for Wanda Louise Peters, 86 of Spiro were held at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She was born July 25, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Irene (Reddicks) Bolt and J.T. Newby and passed away March 1, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Thanks again for visiting and supporting us. Please, support us by subscribing and I hope you have a great day and weekend. Please be kind, there is no rewind.