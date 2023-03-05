3 county teams make state reservations

Saturday night was a much better night for LeFlore County basketball teams.

After all three teams lost their area championship games Friday, they all bounced back to win Saturday’s area consolation championships and advance to this week’s state tournament.

State tournament brackets will be produced later by the OSSAA.

Wister’s boys advanced to state for the first time in recent memory with a 52-47 win over Oktaha at Seminole.

Pocola’s boys made it two Class 2A county teams in the state tournament as the Indians pounded Rejoice Christian, 47-33, at Wilburton.

Howe’s girls also scheduled another trip to the state tournament as the Lady Lions defeated Oktaha for the third time out of four meetings this season as they won at Seminole, 72-66.

If you enjoy our websites or daily newsletter, please subscribe and receive our daily newsletter and the weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com.

Area consolation championships

At Seminole

Girls

Area II

At Seminole

Howe 72 Oktaha 66

Boys

At Seminole

Wister 52, Oktaha 47

Area IV

At Wilburton

Pocola 47 Rejoice Christian 33