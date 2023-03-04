Obituary for Illene Plummer

Funeral service for Illene Plummer, 77, of Poteau is 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born June 20, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to Goldie (Wheeler) Lyon and Clifford Lyon and passed away March 2, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include her sons Everett Plummer, Jr. and wife Teresa, Derek Brewer Plummer and wife Debbie; six grandchildren Shawn Plummer, Justin Plummer, Aaron Brewer, Aleisha Williams, Stephanie Nobles and Stacey Nobles; eight great grandchildren Emileigh Plummer, Evelyn Plummer, Bella Brewer, Kotah Brewer, Grayson Williams, Gracie Williams, Brody Smith and Zeke Reeves; brother, Stan Lyon; and sister, Janet Boggs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Plummer Sr.; parents; great grandson Jonah Plummer; brother, Bill Lyon; sisters Allene Hecker, Margie Lou Hecker and Pauline “Shine” Jenkins.

Pallbearers are Shawn Plummer, Justin Plummer, Gunnar Pirpich, Aaron Brewer, Logan Williams and Rockey Sumpter.

Visitation is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

