Obituary for Ella Gray

Funeral service for Ella Louise Gray, 64, of Pocola is 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Reverend Rick Forthman officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Pocola.

She was born June 30, 1958 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Dorothy (Smith) McLaughlin and John McLaughlin and passed away March 2, 2023 in Pocola.

Survivors include her husband, Stan Gray; two children Crystal Edwards and husband Jason, and Cody Gray and companion Alisha Higgins; six grandchildren Elizabeth Edwards and boyfriend Walker English, Cooper Edwards, Jalee Edwards, Josie Gray, Dalton Carter and Cash Jerrell; two great grandchildren River English, and Addison English; five sisters Sue Clark, Jennifer Turner and husband Ralph, Kathy McBride, Lura Hartsfield and husband William (Jr.), and Debra McHugh and husband Dennis; and one brother, Hugh McLaughlin and wife Marilyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Randolph McLaughlin; and two sisters Wanda Bowles, and Carole Reache.

Pallbearers are Chris McLaughlin, Brian Hartsfield, Eric Bowles, Kyle Been, Dody Luu, and Jeff Been.

Visitation is Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

