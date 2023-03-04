Obit for Barbara Ann Barnes

Funeral service for Barbara Ann Barnes of Wister was Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gene Heflin, Reverend Frankie Harris and Brother Hank Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in Ellis Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was born Aug. 20, 1938 in Brawley, California to Charles Richard “Dick” and Winnie Avanell (Russom) Langley and passed away March 1, 2023 in Wister at the age of 84.

Barbara was a life-long resident of Wister, a homemaker, loved to shop, and was an avid Bigfoot believer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include one daughter Cheryl Ingle and husband Stewart of LeFlore; two sisters Judy DeLaCruz and husband Ruben of Lemoore, California, and Pat McClearen of Winston Salem, North Carolina; one brother Rodger “Butch” Langley and wife Bennie of Washington; seven grandchildren Shain Turnipseed and wife Kelly, Jami Sullivan and husband J.R., Jennifer Pottinger and Tim Davis, Jason Barnes, Hank Ingle and wife Nikki, Jesse Ingle and wife Nakisha, and Mary Ward and husband Donnie; 13 grandchildren Easton and Colby Tunipseed, Darrick, Weston, Reilly, Cailyn and Josie Sullivan, Mallory Parker, Crissy Neff, James and Sarah Ellis, Karter and Ava Ingle and Lucky Ward; four great-great-grandchildren Camden and Chett Turnipseed, Oliver Sullivan, and Bryar Neff; son-in-law, Mike Turnipseed, of Wister; and daughter-in-law, Terry Barnes of Monterey, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Barnes; a daughter, Sheila “Denise” Ryburn; a son, Randy Barnes; a granddaughter, Tera Barnes; a great-grandson, Caxton Turnipseed; a brother, Kenneth Langley, and a sister-in-law, Marion Langley.