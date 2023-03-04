County teams have rough day at areas

It was a rough day for LeFlore County basketball teams Friday.

Three county teams were playing for area championships and a trip to the state tournament, but were defeated while the Pocola’s girls’ reign atop Class 2A came to an end in an area consolation game to Okemah.

The Lady Indians lost to Okemah, 49-44, seeing their season end.

In the only girls’ area championship game, Howe came up short against No. 2 Amber-Pocasset in overtime, 69-66. The Lady Lions will play conference foe Oktaha for the fourth time this season. Howe is 2-1 including a win in a matchup in the regional tournament last week.

The winner advances to state while the season is over for the loser.

Another second-ranked team, the Preston boys, denied Pocola a repeat trip to the state tournament with a 46-39 victory. Pocola plays for another chance at advancing to the state tournament Saturday against Rejoice Christian.

Wister’s boys also came up short in an area championship game as the Wildcats lost to third-ranked Oklahoma Christian, 77-64. The Wildcats also play Oktaha for a trip to the state tournament.

Class 2A

Area championships

Girls

Friday’s games

Area II

At Seminole

Amber-Pocasset 69, Howe 66

Consolation

Area IV

At Wilburton

Okemah 49 Pocola 44

Boys

Friday

Area championships

Ok. Christian 77, Wister 64

Preston 46, Pocola 39

Girls

Area consolation championships

At Seminole

Boys

Area II

At Seminole

Howe vs. Oktaha 6 p.m.

Boys

At Seminole

Wister vs. Oktaha 7:30 p.m.

Area IV

At Wilburton

Pocola vs. Rejoice Christian 7:30 p.m.