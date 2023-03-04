Bible verse of the day 3-4-2023 By Craig Hall | March 4, 2023 | 0 Bible verse of the day for Saturday. What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? –Romans 8:31 Get more Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 3-3-2023 March 3, 2023 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 3-2-2023 March 2, 2023 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 3-1-2023 March 1, 2023 | 4 Comments » Bible verse of the day 2-28-2023 February 28, 2023 | 8 Comments » Bible verse of the day 2-27-2023 February 27, 2023 | 2 Comments »