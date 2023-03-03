Pocola pounds Pawnee

WILBURTON – Pocola’s girls stayed alive in the Class 2A area tournament with a 64-35 win over Pawnee in an area tournament game here Thursday.

The Lady Indians, now 20-6, play Okemah at 1:30 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the area consolation championship game Saturday.

Pocola grabbed the lead in the first quarter and never let Pawnee back into the game, eventually building a 36-18 lead at halftime.

Allyssa Parker scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half to lead the Lady Indians. Kail Chitwood added 16 and Bailey Lairamore finished with 15.

Three other county teams will be play for area championships Friday. Howe’s girls play Amber-Pocasset 6 p.m. at Seminole; Pocola’s boys take on Preston 7:30, also at Wilburton; and Wister’s boys take on Oklahoma Christian 7:30 p.m. at Seminole

See the whole story on Friday's daily newsletter.

