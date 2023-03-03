LeFlore County weather 3-3-2023

Showers with possible thunderstorms Friday morning with skies turning cloudy this afternoon.

The high is forecast to be 53 degrees with a low of 38.

Sunrise is 6:45 a.m. Sunset is 6:15 p.m.

See the whole story on Friday’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy heavenerledger.com or our newsletter, please help us cover our expenses. We need your help to continue bringing local and county news. Please subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.