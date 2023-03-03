LeFlore County calendar 3-3-2023

Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

High school golf: Heavener boys at Sperry Tournament (Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa)

Funeral service for Howard Grover Adkins.

High school baseball: Vian, Poteau at Heavener; Silo at Wister; Warner at Spiro; Arkoma, Webbers Falls at Bokoshe; Stigler at Pocola

High school soccer: Mena at Heavener

High school basketball At Seminole Howe girls vs. Amber-Pocassett 6 p.m.; At Seminole Wister boys vs. Oklahoma Christian 7:30 p.m.; At Wilburton Pocola girls vs. Okemah 1:30 p.m.; Pocola boys vs. Preston 7:30 p.m.

