Heavener band has excellent performance

On Feb. 24, the Pride of Heavener concert band traveled to Checotah to compete in the 47th Annual Checotah Band Daze Pre-District Contest.

There were 19 concert ensembles were in attendance. The Heavener band played their contest program on stage for a panel of adjudicators. Following the stage performance, the band also competed in the sight reading portion of the competition where a new piece of music is presented to the group with a set time to learn it. The ensemble is evaluated on preparation and performance of the piece under the brief time period.

The Pride of Heavener received an excellent rating for their stage performance and an excellent rating for their sight reading performance. The Band also won sweepstakes, which is the highest score in their class and best performance in their class. The band will use judges’ information to help prepare for the OSSAA District Concert Band Contest next week in Durant.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please help us cover our expenses. We need your help to continue bringing local and county news. Please subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.