Bible verse of the day 3-3-2023

Bible verse of the day for Friday.

Then he said to them all: “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it.

–Luke 9:23-24

