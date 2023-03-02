Obituary for Billie Hyatt

Funeral service for Billie Edward Hyatt, 92, of Arkoma is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fanshawe Freewill Baptist Church with Reverend David Nolan officiating.

Burial will follow in the Fanshawe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was born Aug. 14, 1930 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Robert Leroy and Mary Elizabeth (Brill) Hyatt and passed away March 1, 2023 in Heavener.

Billie was a 40-year resident of the Arkoma area. He was a deacon and a member of the Panama Freewill Baptist Church. He did gold prospecting in Oregon and worked at Hanna Nickle Mine in Riddle, Oregon. He also worked as the Deputy Sheriff in Oregon and as a logger. Billie was a veteran, where he served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Billie worked as a custodian for Fanshawe Schools and also was a foreman at Congoleum Carpet and Flooring Company in Wilburton. He also worked at GNB Battery in Fort Smith, Arkansas and then became the produce manager for Harp’s in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He loved fly fishing, hunting and reading. Billie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and a dear friend. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Vesta Lou Hyatt, of the home; one daughter Cynthia Cooper and husband A.C. of Hackett, Arkansas; three sons Jack Hyatt and wife Helen of Hontubby, Rick Hyatt of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Billy Hyatt and wife Kathy of Muldrow, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren Christy Terry and husband David, Jeremie Thornburg and wife Kelly, Tammy Deshazo, Jennifer Cochran, Melinda Hyatt, James Thornburg, Tausha Hyatt, Tiffany Mitchell and husband Dustin, Brian Hyatt and wife Lauren, and K.C. Hyatt; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Mary Lou Alexander and Patricia Felkins; and four brothers Glen Brill, Eugene Hyatt, Robert Hyatt and Dick Kimbrough.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Thornburg, Brian Hyatt, Chase Green, K.C. Hyatt, James Thornburg, and Dustin Mitchell.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

To sign Billie’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.