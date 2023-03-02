LeFlore County weather 3-2-2023

Cloudy skies early with strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon and into the night.

Damaging winds, large hail and a tornado are possible. Up to two inches of rain is expected during the day with additional accumulations up to three inches possible overnight.

The high is forecast to be 70 degrees with a low of 43.

Sunrise is 6:46 a.m. Sunset is 6:14 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 2 are a high of 60 and low of 32.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of in 84 in 1983. The record low was 6 in 1980.

Wednesday’s high was 70. The low was 53.

