| logout
Heavener School menu 3-2-2023
Heavener Public School menu for Thursday.
Breakfast
OATMEAL AND CINNAMON TOAST
Lunch
FUJI FRIED RICE AND CHICKEN/W YUM YUM SAUCE
If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please help us cover our expenses. We need your help to continue bringing local and county news. Please subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.