Area fishing report 3-1-2024

This week’s area fishing report for southeastern Oklahoma.

Blue River PHFA: Feb 27. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 44°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow Trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, nymphs, PowerBait, spoons, worms around creek channels, river channel, rocks. Comments: Water levels are up a few inches and the water is very murky. Fisherman have reported having better luck with baits that are scented and or put out more vibration or have more water displacement. Jigged Buggers and Wooly Buggers have been top producers for the fly fisherman. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, fisheries biologist stationed at Blue River PHFA.

Broken Bow Lake: Feb 24. Elevation is 6 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 49°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jigs, spoons around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, points, standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, main lake, points, river mouth, shorelines. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula Report: Feb 24. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 49°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, riprap. Blue, Catfish, Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, worms around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, PowerBait, small lures, spoons around brush structure, docks, riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork River Trout Area: Feb 24. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 49°F and clear. Rainbow Trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs around creek channels, spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: Feb 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth Bass, Spotted Bass excellent on Alabama rig, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, other around brush structure, docks, sandbar, shallows, weed beds. Catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad around dam, main lake, river

channel. Crappie good on minnows, small lures, tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: Feb 24. Elevation is 9 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 51°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth Bass fair on plastic baits around creek channels, points. Crappie fair on jigs, small lures around brush structure, creek channels. Channel Catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, worms around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Sardis Lake: Feb 24. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines. Catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, worms around channels, main lake, points, riprap, standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, small lures, tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Robert S. Kerr: Feb 24. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 49°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, worms around below the dam, creek channels, main lake, river mouth. Largemouth Bass, Spotted Bass good on crankbaits, minnows, small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points, rocks, weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Tenkiller: Feb 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 45°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Black crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister Lake: Feb 24. Elevation is 9 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 44°F and murky. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth slow on bill baits, jigs around brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel. Blue Catfish fair on cut bait around main lake, river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows around brush structure, main lake, river channel. Comments: Catching blue cats below the dam in the released water. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please help us cover our expenses. We need your help to continue bringing local and county news. Please subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.