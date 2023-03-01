Obituary for Howard Adkins

Funeral service for Howard Grover Adkins, 79, is 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jeff Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born March 1, 1943 in St. Charles, Virginia to Myrtle (Green) Adkins and George Adkins and passed away Feb. 8, 2023 in Tulsa.

Survivors include his wife, Suzie Adkins; sons Samuel Adkins, Howard Adkins, and George “Joe” Adkins; daughter, Tammy Shumate; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a brother, Cecil Adkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister.

