Obituary for Ginger Hines

Funeral service for Virginia Lee “Ginger” Hines, 75, of LeFlore is 2 p.m. Thursday at the LeFlore Baptist Church with Reverend Jason Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was born July 8, 1947 in Dinuba, California to Eldon and Lona (Williams) Bingham and passed away Feb. 27, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Ginger was a long-time resident of the area, a member of the LeFlore Baptist Church, and a retired home health nurses’ aide. She enjoyed crafting and working in her yard. Ginger was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Morrill, of Warner Robins, Georgia; one sister Tincy Lafollette and husband Bill of Kansas City, Kansas; one brother, Michael Bingham, of Van Buren, Arkansas; two grandchildren Whitney Wellman and husband Robin of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Dillon Hines of Warner Robins, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy G. Hines; one son, Jimmy D. Hines; one sister; and four brothers.

Pallbearers are family members.

Viewing is from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until noon Thursday at the funeral home.

