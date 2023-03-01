LeFlore County weather 3-1-2023

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon in LeFlore County.

A flash flood watch has been issued for LeFlore County through noon Friday.

The high is forecast to be 70 degrees with a low of 52.

Sunrise is 6:47 a.m. Sunset is 6:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 1 are a high of 60 and low of 31.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of in 77 in 1976. The record low was 17 in 1986.

Tuesday’s high was 82, tying the record high for the date originally set in 1980. The low was 54.

Last year on this date, the high was 74 with a low of 33.

