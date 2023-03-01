LeFlore County calendar 3-1-2023

Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Funeral service for Sharon Gail Cox

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Funeral service for Virginia Lee “Ginger” Hines

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school softball: LeFlore at Heavener

High school soccer: Heavener at Poteau

High school baseball: McAlester at Spiro; Bokoshe at Smithville; Pocola, Central at Poteau; Panama, Muldrow at Savanna

High school basketball Pocola girls vs. Pawnee 1:30 at Wilburton.

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

Friday

High school golf: Heavener boys at Sperry Tournament (Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa)

Funeral service for Howard Grover Adkins.

High school baseball: Vian, Poteau at Heavener; Silo at Wister; Warner at Spiro; Arkoma, Webbers Falls at Bokoshe; Stigler at Pocola

High school soccer: Mena at Heavener

High school basketball At Seminole Howe girls vs. Amber-Pocassett 6 p.m.; At Seminole Wister boys vs. Oklahoma Christian 7:30 p.m.; At Wilburton Pocola boys vs. Pawnee 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Women’s day out

Poteau Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast

Memorial service for Heather Glasgow

High school baseball: Gore at Spiro

High school basketball: TBA

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school softball: Heavener at Keota

High school baseball: Wister at Red Oak; Henryetta at Spiro; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Panama at LeFlore

High school soccer: Heavener boys at Hilldale Tournament

Howe, Poteau city meetings

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school softball: Broken Bow at Heavener

High school baseball: Heavener at Keys; Spiro at Henryetta; Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Cameron at Smithville; Vian at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Panama