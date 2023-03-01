LeFlore County calendar 3-1-2023
Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area.
Wednesday
Funeral service for Sharon Gail Cox
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Funeral service for Virginia Lee “Ginger” Hines
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school softball: LeFlore at Heavener
High school soccer: Heavener at Poteau
High school baseball: McAlester at Spiro; Bokoshe at Smithville; Pocola, Central at Poteau; Panama, Muldrow at Savanna
High school basketball Pocola girls vs. Pawnee 1:30 at Wilburton.
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
Friday
High school golf: Heavener boys at Sperry Tournament (Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa)
Funeral service for Howard Grover Adkins.
High school baseball: Vian, Poteau at Heavener; Silo at Wister; Warner at Spiro; Arkoma, Webbers Falls at Bokoshe; Stigler at Pocola
High school soccer: Mena at Heavener
High school basketball At Seminole Howe girls vs. Amber-Pocassett 6 p.m.; At Seminole Wister boys vs. Oklahoma Christian 7:30 p.m.; At Wilburton Pocola boys vs. Pawnee 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Women’s day out
Poteau Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast
Memorial service for Heather Glasgow
High school baseball: Gore at Spiro
High school basketball: TBA
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school softball: Heavener at Keota
High school baseball: Wister at Red Oak; Henryetta at Spiro; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Panama at LeFlore
High school soccer: Heavener boys at Hilldale Tournament
Howe, Poteau city meetings
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school softball: Broken Bow at Heavener
High school baseball: Heavener at Keys; Spiro at Henryetta; Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Cameron at Smithville; Vian at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Panama