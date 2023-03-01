Ledger/LCJ blog 3-1-2023



By CRAIG HALL

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ update for Wednesday. For those of you keeping track, and by gosh, I am, this is the 57th day of 2023. There are 306 days left in the year.

Early voting for the March 7 Special Election begins Thursday for voters across the state. All voters will have the opportunity to vote on a state question regarding recreational marijuana. Some voters will also have county questions or local propositions on the ballot.

In today’s weather forecast, coudy skies with a chance of rain or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon in LeFlore County.

A flash flood watch has been issued for LeFlore County through noon Friday.

The high is forecast to be 70 degrees with a low of 52.

Sunrise is 6:47 a.m. Sunset is 6:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for March 1 are a high of 60 and low of 31.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of 77 in 1976. The record low was 17 in 1986.

Tuesday’s high was 82, tying the record high for the date originally set in 1980. The low was 54.

Last year on this date, the high was 74 with a low of 33.

On the county calendar for today, Funeral service for Sharon Gail Cox is 2 p.m. at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener; and Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC.

In today’s obituaries, funeral service for Virginia Lee “Ginger” Hines, 75, of LeFlore is 2 p.m. Thursday at the LeFlore Baptist Church with Reverend Jason Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was born July 8, 1947 in Dinuba, California and passed away Feb. 27, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service for Howard Grover Adkins, 79, is 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jeff Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born March 1, 1943 in St. Charles, Virginia and passed away Feb. 8, 2023 in Tulsa.

Thanks again for visiting and supporting us. Please, support us by subscribing and I hope you have a great day.