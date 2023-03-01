Early voting begins Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY–Early voting for the March 7 Special Election begins Thursday for voters across the state. All voters will have the opportunity to vote on a state question. Some voters will also have county questions or local propositions on the ballot.

In-person absentee voting, more commonly known as “early voting,” will be held Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No excuse is needed to cast an in-person absentee ballot, but you must vote at an early voting location in the county where you are registered. Early voting locations/dates/times are available on the State Election Board website.

Voters who requested mail absentee ballots are reminded that mail absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on election night.

“Standard” absentee ballots (yellow affidavit) may be either mailed or hand delivered to the County Election Board. If hand delivered, “standard” absentee ballots must be received before the end of the business day on Monday, March 6. “Standard” absentee ballots that are hand-delivered must be accompanied by a notarized absentee ballot affidavit and must be delivered by the voter. Proof of identity is required.

Voters can view a sample ballot for the March 7 election using the OK Voter Portal. The election list is available on the State Election Board website. For voters who wish to vote on Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election List: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/elections-results/next-election.html

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board.

