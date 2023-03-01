Bible verse of the day 3-1-2023

Bible verse of the day for Wednesday.

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High, will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”

–Psalms 91:1-2

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com. Please support us with a subscription. We are a locally owned and operated news site. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter and get our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.