Obituary for Heather Glasgow

Memorial service for Heather Glasgow, 44, of Poteau is 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Poteau.

She was born Aug. 23, 1978 in Ely, Nevada to Marie (Gage) Watson and James C. Glasgow and passed away Feb. 18, 2023 in Sallisaw.

Survivors are her two sons Jeremiah Henry, and Joshua Henry; sisters Christina Glasow, Kathryn Shiver and Susan Watson; mother, Marie Watson; and grandmother, Edith Wash.

