| logout
LeFlore County weather 2-28-2023
Clear skies and warm temperatures are expected Tuesday in LeFlore County
The high is forecast to be 79 degrees, the warmest day in the county since Nov. 3, with a low of 57.
Sunrise is 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 6:13 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 28 are a high of 59 and low of 31.
Record temperatures for the date were a high of 82 in 1980. The record low was 21 in 1977.
Monday’s high was 75 with a low of 42.
Last year on this date, the high was 66 with a low of 32.
We need your help to continue bringing local and county news. Please subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com.