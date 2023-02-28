LeFlore County weather 2-28-2023

Clear skies and warm temperatures are expected Tuesday in LeFlore County

The high is forecast to be 79 degrees, the warmest day in the county since Nov. 3, with a low of 57.

Sunrise is 6:49 a.m. Sunset is 6:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 28 are a high of 59 and low of 31.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of 82 in 1980. The record low was 21 in 1977.

Monday’s high was 75 with a low of 42.

Last year on this date, the high was 66 with a low of 32.

