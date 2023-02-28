LeFlore County calendar 2-28-2022
Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
Funeral service for Rex Leon McDonald
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
We need your help to continue bringing local and county news. Please subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com.
Wednesday
Funeral service for Sharon Gail Cox
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school softball: LeFlore at Heavener
High school soccer: Heavener at Poteau
High school baseball: McAlester at Spiro; Bokoshe at Smithville; Pocola, Central at Poteau; Panama, Muldrow at Savanna
High school basketball Pocola girls vs. Pawnee 1:30 at Wilburton.
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
Friday
High school golf: Heavener boys at Sperry Tournament (Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa)
High school baseball: Vian, Poteau at Heavener; Silo at Wister; Warner at Spiro; Arkoma, Webbers Falls at Bokoshe; Stigler at Pocola
High school soccer: Mena at Heavener
High school basketball At Seminole Howe girls vs. Amber-Pocassett 6 p.m.; At Seminole Wister boys vs. Oklahoma Christian 7:30 p.m.; At Wilburton Pocola boys vs. Pawnee 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Women’s day out
Poteau Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast
Memorial service for Heather Glasgow
High school baseball: Gore at Spiro
High school basketball: TBA
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school softball: Heavener at Keota
High school baseball: Wister at Red Oak; Henryetta at Spiro; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Panama at LeFlore
High school soccer: Heavener boys at Hilldale Tournament
Howe, Poteau city meetings